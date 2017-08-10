MBIA Inc. (MBI) Insider CHIN FRANCIS Y bought 331 Shares Of Stock

(NYSE:MBI) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MBIA by 0.8% in the first quarter.

Stock of Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) now have an ABR of 2.59.which is marked on a basic 1 to 5 scale, where 1 stands for a Strong Buy and 5 represents Strong Sell. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MBIA by 7.0% in the first quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in MBIA during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MBIA, Inc. will post ($1.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1.50M shares traded. MBIA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $11.65. Higher volume for a stock is also an indicator of higher liquidity in the market.

The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $1.31B company. MBIA Inc. has had 12 insider trades in the last 3 months, including 12 open market buys and 0 sells. The insurance provider posted ($1.09) EPS for the period, missing analysts’ average forecasts of $0.01 by $1.10.

The insurance and reinsurance company posted revenue of $72 million in the period. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Past 5 years growth of MBIA Inc (NYSE:MBI) observed at -35.19%, looking forward for the next 5 years it has a strong prediction of 10% over growth.

MBIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “MBIA, Inc”. (NYSE:MBI). First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division has 91,170 shares. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & worldwide trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/08/08/first-midwest-bank-trust-division-acquires-2018-shares-of-mbia-inc-nysembi-updated.html. A total number of 14 analysts provided estimations over revenues.

On June 29 the company was rated “Neutral” according to a BTIG Research report which is down from the previous “Buy” rating.

In related news, Director Charles R. Rinehart bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $771,112.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,476. Its book value per share for the most recent quarter is $24.46 while its price to book ratio for the same period is 0.42, as for as the company’s cash per share for the most recent quarter is $1.15, however its price to cash per share ratio for the same period is 8.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,166.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. However the company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the same quarter during past year.

On the other hand the company has Relative Strength Index (RSI 14) of 58.86 along with Average True Range (ATR 14) of 0.3, Consequently MBIA Inc (NYSE:MBI)’s weekly and monthly volatility is 3.82%, 3.02% respectively.