Media invite confirms August 31 launch for LG V30

On first glance, the LG V30 seems to have thinner bezels, just like the LG G6.

The dual-camera setup makes a return to the LG V30. As you can see from the invite, LG has focused on the optics department of the LG V30. In 2015, fans and Gordon-Levitt himself made a video shot entirely on the V10, and the company reunited with the star a year later for the V20. So it would be odd for LG to essentially downgrade the storage on the LG V30, compared to its predecessor. There really is no way of telling if this was an intentional “leak” by LG or if HitRecord simply jumped the gun on this one. LG does not want to stay behind and they are also planning to launch their next flagship model soon. Unfortunately, the video has been taken down by the company. However, the LG V30 is said to come with plastic OLED display panels, which could result in the smartphone having curved edges on the display. The floating bar will enable ease in access to shortcuts as well as notifications quickly. There was speculation that the secondary display could be improved instead of removed, but looking at the front of the smartphone in the leaked videos, it appears that the secondary display is completely gone.

The V30 is expected to feature a 6-inch display with a “FullVision” bezel-less design, measuring slightly larger than the V20 but with a smaller body. The LG V30 will have 18:9 aspect ratio which will cover 109 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour space and support HDR10, Gadgets360 reported. The event will be a part of the IFA 2017 convention in Berlin and LG will unveil its device at the Maritim Hotel in Berlin, Germany.

Now that doubt is gone, as another invite has been sent out by LG, this time mentioning the LG V30 by name.

The LG V30 has already been seen in action with HitRecord publishing a series of videos showing off the upcoming handset.