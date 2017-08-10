Meet Alesi, Our 13-Million-Year-Old Ancestor

A 13-million-year old infant ape cranium has been discovered in Kenya.

Its face bears similarities to modern infant gibbons, including a small snout, but the fossil’s ear canals are closer to chimpanzees and humans.

During the Miocene epoch-which stretches from 23.03 to 5.333 million years ago-apes underwent a period of massive evolutionary change, with more than 40 species appearing. The fossil revealed that the group was close to the origins of living apes and humans. Most of the time, only isolated teeth and partial jaw bones have been recovered so any in-depth investigations have been challenging. They also said that several aspects of the new species link it to living apes.

The extinct primate may have looked like a baby gibbon (shown here in a stock image).

“We have a attractive ape cranium [skull] from a period that we knew virtually nothing about and this is one of those wonderful cases where discovery leads to all sorts of new and interesting perspectives”, Craig Feibel, who chairs Rutgers’ Department of Anthropology and is a professor of geology and anthropology, said in a statement. “So, as you can imagine, there are numerous possibilities for how that distribution came to be, and different researchers have suggested different hypotheses for where the common ancestor of the living apes and humans might be found”.

Now, the discovery of an ancient skull in Kenya may shed light on the origins and physical traits of these ancestors.

The name Alesi derives from “ales”, meaning “ancestor” in the local Turkana language.

Furthermore, based on a 15-million-year-old arm fossil from a related species, researchers think Alesi probably didn’t have long limbs that would have allowed it to swing through trees like gibbons. “A nearby volcano buried the forest where the baby ape lived, preserving the fossil and countless trees”.

It is the most complete known in the fossil record and was spotted in 13 million year-old rock layers in the Napudet area, west of Lake Turkana in northern Kenya, by Kenyan fossil hunter John Ekusi in 2014. “The cranium has fully developed bony ear tubes, an important feature linking it with living apes”.

It remains uncertain how Alesi died.

The skull was preserved due to a volcanic eruption in its vicinity, which covered it in minerals and ash. The skull also contains unerupted adult teeth, teeth that have formed but not emerged into the mouth.

“From the teeth, we can tell it generally ate fruits”, Miller said. But the epoch has a relatively poor fossil record; prior to the discovery, there were no cranial fossils found in Africa at all dating between 14 and 10 million years ago.

Alesi’s teeth showed researchers that it’s a new species.

“Nyanzapithecus alesi was part of a group of primates that existed in Africa for over 10 million years”, said Isaiah Nengo, a professor of anthropology at the Turkana Basin Institute, affiliated with Stony Brook University, New York, and De Anza College, San Francisco, who led the study. The skull revealed that this group was close to the origins of living apes and humans and these are of African origin.

A team from Rutgers University believe the fossil of the newly named Nyanzapithecus alesi can enhance the knowledge of ape and human evolution. “It helps us understand and reconstruct how and why a certain lineage might have evolved“, Gilbert said.

Scientists are nevertheless sure that this was the skull of an infant.

“This gives the initial impression that it is an extinct gibbon; however, our analyses show that this appearance is not exclusively found in gibbons, and it evolved multiple times among extinct apes, monkeys, and their relatives”, said Chris Gilbert from Hunter College in the US.