Megaton Rainfall Coming to PlayStation VR in September 2017

Today, independent developer Pentadimensional Games released a new trailer for the ambitious title, Megaton Rainfall.

Megaton Rainfall is coming to PlayStation 4 with optional PlayStation VR support on September 26, followed by a Steam release.

In Megaton Rainfall, players will control an immortal interdimensional super-being who must use their huge superpowers to defend Earth from an impending alien invasion. But you’ll have to be mindful of the destructive nature of your powers beyond just its offensive capability because they can also wreak havoc and destruction on the people you’re trying to protect.

Another remarkable feature is the procedural destruction of the cities.

Megaton Rainfall places players in the role of an “indestructible interdimensional superbeing”. Each new superpower gained has a dark side players must avoid. Your telekinesis can prevent enemy grenades from damaging the humans, but it can also send vehicles careening down the street. In the game you can’t die in any way, but the city has a health bar, and if you let the aliens destroy too many buildings (or you miss your targets), you’ll leave a trail of collapsed buildings and it will be game over.

Yes, at the beginning of the game you can only roam the Earth, from the bottom of the ocean to the stratosphere, looking for threats.

Megaton Rainfall will be available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR, with an enhanced 4K mode available for the PlayStation 4 Pro, which will be able to render at 60fps with checkerboard rendering, or will increase the supersampling rate for the PlayStation VR version.