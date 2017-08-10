MI mom sentenced to 57 months for sex with minors

According to MLive.com, Lajiness would drive to the homes of her victims late at night, park the auto in the driveway, have sex with the boys and believed she was “helping” them.

A married mother of two has been sentenced to four years and nine months after pleading guilty to having sex wth two teens. As part of a plea agreement, 10 other charges were dismissed.

A MI mother kept down tears Monday as she was condemned to jail for tricking two high school young men by utilizing Snapchat and after that having intercourse with them – occurrences she called the “greatest lament” of her life. She also said she caused her family “great pain” and was tormented by the thought that she will not be ale to provide for her children while serving her sentence.

Lajines pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct for oral sex against the 15-year-old boy and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct for intercourse with the 14-year-old during her trial in June, according to the local Ann Arbor News.

“You endeavored on a few events to make courses of action to meet my child”, the mother of the 14-year-old kid wrote in her effect proclamation.

Swartz chose to go toward the low end of the sentencing guidelines – 57 months to 15 years.

During sentencing, Assistant Washtenaw County Prosecutor John Vella asked Judge David Swartz to sentence Lajiness to the longest possible prison term – up to 15 years – claiming the woman sexually preyed on the teens by sending them Snapchat pictures of herself in a bathtub and performing sex acts before meeting up with them for sex. He added: “Nobody’s putting the blame on where it deserves, which it was this defendant’s actions that brought her here“.

“The guys at school pick on him and say it’s cool that he had sex with a mom”, the mother wrote.

Her husband David, who is standing by their 16-year marriage, blamed the scandal on his wife’s insomnia.

Goldstein said Lajiness was aware her behavior was wrong, but pointed out that a mental health doctor said the woman wasn’t a predator, and that with the right kind of therapy, would likely never commit a similar crime again.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, prior to Lajiness’ sentencing, the mother of a victim gave a statement, saying, “You made a conscious effort on several occasions to make arrangements to meet my son, sneak out of your house, start your auto, leave your husband and your children at home, and drive to my son’s father’s house, back into the driveway between midnight and 4 a.m., wait for my son to run down the driveway, commit a crime and leave”, she said, .

She was arrested after his mother complained that she was sleeping with her underage son.

Her affair with the younger boy began last summer, as he was graduating from middle school on to high school, the court heard.

Michigan State Police Trooper Donald Pasternak testified that most of the sexual encounters happened in the back of Lajiness’ auto in a Lima Township driveway.