We think blockchain is going to potentially transform every industry. While providing sturdy security for the blockchain, the Xeon processors are also expected to boost the performance of the new technology. These safeguards, while necessary to ensure the integrity of public blockchain networks, require tradeoffs in terms of key enterprise requirements such as scalability and confidentiality. The Coco Framework routes for speed and processing time to keep the enterprise network moving smoothly, but the underlying blockchain still embeds its own cryptographic indelibility making the ledger itself tamperproof. This is because existing systems were created to function-and to achieve consensus-in public scenarios amongst anonymous, untrusted actors with maximum transparency.

Efforts to adapt existing public blockchain protocols or to create new protocols to meet these needs have generally traded one required enterprise attribute for another-such as improved confidentiality at the cost of greater complexity or lower performance.

Microsoft announced on Thursday that it was working to develop a system called Coco Framework, technology that connects to various blockchain networks to solve problems that have slowed their wider adoption, including privacy matters.

Coco achieves this by designing specifically for confidential consortiums, where nodes and actors are explicitly declared and controlled.

Modifying a piece of blockchain software to work with the Coco Framework isn’t a trivial exercise, but it’s also not absurdly complicated.

The project, known as the Coco Framework, aims to help companies use blockchain ledger technologies to facilitate transactions between customers, suppliers, or anyone with whom they do business.

Blockchain is a transformational technology with the ability to significantly reduce the friction of doing business.

Blockchain is the underlying technology behind the Bitcoin digital currency, but it has lots of other potential uses that have technologists and venture capitalists excited. The CoCo Framework is a big help for enterprises, as more and more enterprises are looking to apply blockchain to meet business needs.

By design, Coco is open and compatible with any blockchain protocol. Microsoft’s initial Coco Framework implementations include Ethereum (used in its prototype demonstration), R3 Corda, Intel’s Hyperledger Sawtooth, and JP Morgan’s Quorum. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to exploring integration opportunities with other ledgers in the near future.

Coco, whose names stands for Confidential Consortium, will be ready and made open source by 2018, Microsoft said. In addition, Coco uses distributed systems cryptography to enhance security and privacy for ledger entries in an enterprise environment.