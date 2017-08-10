Migrant boat lands at Spanish beach

In a shocking new video, viewers can see a seemingly insignificant boat sailing into a Spanish beach, until the 20 or so occupants get close enough to land that they jump ship and scurry up the beach to find shelter in the countryside. Why?

The migrants were captured on video on a black inflatable boat coming ashore in Cadiz, on the southern Spanish coast. Dozens of people pour out of the craft and scramble ashore, jumping into the shallow waters even before the boat has been pulled up onto the sand. One onlooker asks in an astonished voice, “What’s going on?”

Local newspaper Diario De Cadiz reports that many of those on board quickly changed their clothing to evade the police, who carried out searches to apprehend the suspected illegal migrants.

Every year, thousands of sub-Saharan African migrants living illegally in Morocco try to scale the border fences surrounding Ceuta and Melilla, Spain’s other North African enclave, in a bid to enter Europe.

The migrants were blocked by Moroccan police before they reached the double fence at the border.

More than 1,600 people have been rescued off the coast of Cádiz since January.

It is believed the suspected migrants crossed the Strait of Gibraltar from Northern Africa.

Though attention has turned from the European refugee and migrant crisis, thousands of people are still making the unsafe sea crossing from North Africa into Europe, often smuggled by human traffickers on inflatable dinghies or old fishing vessels.

According to the Daily Mail, “the increase in numbers on the Spain to Morocco route comes after the European Union struck a deal with Ankara to stem the flow of migrants crossing from Turkey to Greece”.