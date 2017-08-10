Missouri Basketball: Who is the Tigers’ most important player in 2017-18?

The Porter brothers will play alongside fellow freshmen Jeremiah Tilmon, Blake Harris and C.J. Roberts, who are all four-star recruits according to ESPN. Jontay, the 6-foot-11, 240-pound younger brother, is a terrific passer and will help bolster the Tigers’ frontcourt.

Porter, considered one of the nation’s top juniors by multiple outlets, averaged a double-double at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle, Washington, as a junior in 2016-17; 14.3 points and 13.6 rebounds per game. “Mizzou Basketball will be something really special, and I can’t wait to be a part of it”. In 21 games played, he averaged 15.8 points and 12.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 37.6 percent from behind the 3-point arc.

Porter was a top target of new Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin, who accepted the Tigers job in March after three seasons at Cal.

Jontay Porter, a five-star prospect from the Class of 2018, officially announced Wednesday what he told CBS Sports last month it was “safe” to assume he would eventually do – i.e., reclassify to 2017 so that he can play for Missouri this season.

Both Porter brothers were originally committed to Washington, where their godfather, Lorenzo Romar coached for 15 seasons before he was sacked in March.

Mizzou will open up the season at home on Friday, November 10 against Iowa State.

That’s exactly what Jontay has chose to do, foregoing his final high school season and all that comes with it – the chance at a third straight state title and the possibility of playing in the McDonald’s All-American Game or other such events.

“Jontay is just a great all-around player”, Michael Porter Jr. told USA Today back in May. They figure to be a much more potent threat to the Kentucky Wildcats and others in the SEC this season.