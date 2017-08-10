Mocked as ‘errand boys’, Senate condemns police attack on anti-Buhari protesters

The protesters, under the aegis of Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative have converged at the Unity Fountain, Abuja singing solidarity songs in support of the Nigerian government.

They stated that acting President Yemi Osinbajo has been unable to take concrete decisions that could move the nation forward.

A coalition of civil society organizations on Monday commenced a daily sit-out in capital Abuja demanding Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, who is now in London to treat an unknown disease, either return or resign from office.

The protesters who held a sit-out at the Unity Fountain, under the watchful eyes of the police and other security agencies, stressed that President Buhari is not greater than the country.

“We are calling on President Buhari to either return now, resign from office or be impeached”, Deji Adeyanju, convener of the Concerned Citizens which is among the protest organizers, said at the rally.

The group said Osinbajo could not allocate portfolios to ministerial nominees despite the transmission of power to him, stressing that this proved that Buhari’s absence was stagnating the nation. One of the dogs bit a fellow protester, before we knew it, they fired a hot-water canon which hit me at the back, and then started firing the tear gas at us.

President Muhammadu Buhari was reported to have promised to resign if his health condition did not improve. The lawmakers across party divides said they were not anxious about the president’s absence. “It is not about a person, it is about the country; our mumu don do“, she said.

This followed Charly Boy’s swipe at the Senate for its dismissive position against calls by protesters for the president to resign or return to work.

In the statement made available to LEADERSHIP, the Senate’s spokesman said, “The president has broken no law and therefore we do not see any justification for this diversion and noise making“.

A member of the BringBackOurGirls group, Aisha Yesufu, who also joined the protesters criticised the police harassment of the protesters, saying they should be deployed in the North-East to fight Boko Haram insurgents rather than assaulting harmless youths. Initially, they tried to stop us from going further. The Federal Government is working.

“It would be recalled that #Our-Mumu-Don-do Movement carried out their protest on Monday 7th August, 2017 at the same venue and were accorded necessary Police presence to safe-guard public safety and public peace, and protect their rights to freedom of expression, rights to peaceful Assembly and Association, and right to freedom of movement as provided for in sections 39, 40, and 41 of the 1999 constitution as amended”.

“The police should review their rules of engagement and ensure that they are in line with that of modern democratic societies“.