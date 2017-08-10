Modern slavery cases ‘in every city of the UK’

Evidence suggests that victims as young as 12 are being sold to families in the United Kingdom from Europe, according to the NCA.

The NCA said there were 300 live police operations into forced labour, sexual exploitation and domestic servitude, problems which it said affected every large town and city across the country.

Traffickers are using the internet to lure their victims with hollow promises of jobs, education and even love, said the NCA.

With that in mind the agency is launching a campaign to raise public awareness of modern slavery.

Mr. Kerr was also asked about the case of Chloe Ayling, the British model who was tricked into going to a fake photo shoot in Milan, Italy and then kidnapped to be sold as a sex slave on the dark web to a client in the Middle East.

Kerr said “the more we look, the more we find”, adding that there was a collective responsibility to tackle the problem.

“As you go about your normal daily life and as you’re engaged in a legitimate economy accessing goods and services, there is a growing and a good chance you will come across a victim who has been exploited in one of those different sectors”, he said.

The report comes a day after Mr Hyland accused the NCA came of not taking the crime seriously enough and allowing important information about modern slavery offences to “sit dormant” on databases. It is alarming that we’re still hypothesising so much.

“We can’t [provide an accurate number] because it’s a hidden crime”, he added, “it’s impossible to put a figure on it”.

“What impact it’s going to have on numbers we don’t know”. But he said it underlined the sheer scale of the problem authorities were facing, further complicated by the fact some people do not realise they are a victim of slavery.

“Some victims are in slavery and aren’t approaching the NRM because they don’t believe it will help them”.

“But what we do know though is that the information and tools we now use to disrupt these gangs and identify offenders we are going to need after Brexit as well”.

Mr Kerr said he had been shocked by what he had seen during this year’s intensive efforts to break up gangs, with nearly every major operation triggering even more investigations.

Responding to the report, Ryan Mahan, of ECPAT, a campaigning organisation working to prevent child trafficking, said: “There are two scandals at work here”. If they do, we need the public to speak to us. That might be someoneseeming afraid, vulnerable or being controlled, moved around or forced towork against their will.

“We are hopeful this increase in activity by the NCA will be matched by a Government commitment to reform the child protection system and place the needs of trafficked and unaccompanied asylum-seeking children first”.

“Will Kerr, NCA director of vulnerabilities, said: “[The abolition of] modern slavery has rightly been made a priority across law enforcement, but it is a hidden crime so the onus is on us to seek it out.

“Earlier this year we launched the Joint Slavery and Trafficking Analysis Centre to provide high quality intelligence analysis to assess the threat posed by modern slavery, and to support an increased operational response to this horrendous crime”.