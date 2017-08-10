Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Shares Bought by Bronfman EL Rothschild LP

It is down 5.69% since August 10, 2016 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 11.01% the S&P500.

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 11.73% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. Apriem Advisors accumulated 884 shares. Tanaka holds 596 shares. Workday Inc now has $20.94B valuation. Nationwide Fund Advsrs stated it has 1.26M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. (MDLZ) has the trading volume of 6.06 Million shares with the average trading volume of 8800 shares. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Deutsche Bank AG raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Therefore 74% are positive. SRC’s SI was 19.34M shares in August as released by FINRA. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, December 16. Moreover, Btc Mngmt has 0.72% invested in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 82,222 shares. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, May 22nd. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, June 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 5 by Berenberg. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33. The stock of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) earned “Sell” rating by Zacks on Wednesday, September 2. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stock traders bought 9,831 put options on the stock. Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 5.69% since August 10, 2016 and is uptrending. RBC Capital Markets maintained Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Thursday, July 6. Investors who are keeping close eye on the stock of The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) established that the company was able to keep return on investment at – in the trailing twelve month while Reuters data showed that industry’s average stands at 5.09 and sector’s optimum level is 0.44. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2016Q3. It improved, as 60 investors sold MDLZ shares while 418 reduced holdings. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Tyrus Cap Sam accumulated 710,000 shares. Burt Wealth has 0.02% invested in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Whitnell & has 0.98% invested in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.47. New York-based Klingenstein Fields & Lc has invested 0.18% in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ). About 6.04M shares traded.

Yet another important factor while evaluating a good buy/sell decision for Mondelez International, Inc. Pension Serv reported 187,858 shares. RBC Capital Markets maintained Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Monday, October 26 with “Outperform” rating. Pecaut And has invested 2.41% of its portfolio in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 110,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.60% with the market. Falcon Edge Cap Limited Partnership invested in 3.95% or 49,850 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) for 2,597 shares.

Since February 16, 2017, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $77.96 million activity. Brusadelli Maurizio sold 1,600 shares worth $71,672. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $887,000. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $269,220.00. It also reduced Kkr & Co LP Del (NYSE:KKR) stake by 69,037 shares and now owns 112,098 shares. Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) was reduced too.

Since March 23, 2017, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $104,384 activity. $77.42 million worth of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q4 2016. Its up 0.04, from 1.96 in 2016Q3. It turned negative, as 126 investors sold AMZN shares while 478 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 131.82 million shares or 3.16% more from 127.79 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) for 173,125 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (New) (NYSE:SRC) for 312,209 shares. Atwood Palmer accumulated 484 shares. Integrated Wealth Counsel Ltd holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) for 1,500 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) or 8,000 shares. Asset Management One holds 0.07% or 559,563 shares. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,928.81. (MDLZ) is 0.48 while the analysts predicted the EPS of the stock to be 0.46 suggesting the company fell short of the analysts’ expectations. Pdts Prtnrs Lc owns 86,900 shares or 0.38% of their United States portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 506,592 shares. Kemnay Advisory Service reported 9,723 shares. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Therefore 47% are positive. Mondelez International Inc had 43 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 4 report. Carroll Financial, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,291 shares. On Monday, August 31 the stock rating was maintained by Wunderlich with “Hold”. On Tuesday, January 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, July 31. RBC Capital Markets maintained Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Thursday, April 28. The rating was maintained by Brean Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 2. Mizuho upgraded Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (New) (NYSE:SRC) on Monday, July 10 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Monday, June 19.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings with our daily email newsletter.