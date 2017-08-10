More changes proposed for NYS medical marijuana program

“This is yet another positive step forward for New York State’s medical marijuana program”, Dr. Howard Zucker, the state’s health commissioner, said in a statement.

“As always, we will continue to remain laser-focused on serving patients suffering from serious conditions like chronic pain, cancer, ALS and HIV/AIDS”, the statement read, referring to conditions that patients are allowed to use medical marijuana to alleviate.

Health regulators on Thursday proposed a new set of regulations that would further expand the state’s medical marijuana program, which the state has tried to broaden as it faced criticism from patient advocates and marijuana companies for its restrictiveness.

Additionally, the state will allow licensed medical marijuana companies to advertise.

New York State legalized medical marijuana a year ago and 26,000 patients are in the Medical Marijuana Program.

Along with the product changes, the new regulations also make changes for doctors and dispensaries. The changes include having shortened versions of the practitioner’s course required to certify patients for medical marijuana.

The newest concoctions of cannabis would be added to the capsules and liquids or oils for vaporizing.

As of August 8, 2017, there were 26,561 certified patients and 1,155 registered practitioners participating in the program. The public will have 30 days to comment on the laws before they can be adopted.