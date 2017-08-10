More than Half of Republicans are Okay with Postponing the 2020 Election

It’s a well-known if somewhat scandalous fact that Donald Trump has on multiple occasions asserted without evidence that “millions” of illegal votes by undocumented immigrants gave Hillary Clinton her popular-vote win in 2016.

Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap, a Democrat, has declined to comply with a request by the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, which is investigating possible voter fraud.

Support for such a postponement was more prevalent among younger, less educated Republicans who strongly identified with the party, according to the Washington Post, which surveyed more than 1,300 Americans via the internet from June 5 to 20, including 650 self-identified Republicans. Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton received almost three million more popular votes than Trump, even though the Republican candidate prevailed in the electoral vote.

A majority of Republicans, 68 percent, also thinks millions of illegal immigrants voted in the presidential election and 73 percent think voter fraud happens somewhat or very often.

The poll was based on a hypothetical scenario, and Trump has not proposed postponing the 2020 vote for any reason. Fifty-six percent answered that they would support the measure if Trump and Congress approved of it.

Sixty-eight percent of voters polled by two researchers believed the president’s repeated claims that widespread “voter fraud” cost him the popular vote in the 2016 election, and 52 percent said they would support postponing the 2020 election in order to make sure only “legal” citizens cast ballots. Postponing the 2020 presidential election is not something that Trump or anyone in his administration has even hinted at, but for many in his constituency floating such an idea may not be a step too far.

Fifty-two percent of Republicans responded “support” to the first question, while 56 percent did so for the follow-up.