Morris Communications selling newspapers to GateHouse Media. including Topeka

Morris, based in Augusta, Georgia, said the sale is a “strategic restructuring” to focus its business on lifestyle publications.

Morris Communications Co. announced today that Amarillo’s only print newspaper has been sold to GateHouse Media.

The sale is expected to be finalized on October 2. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Newspapers in the sale include The Florida Times-Union (Jacksonville), The St. Augustine (Florida) Record, The Savannah (Georgia) Morning News, The Augusta (Georgia) Chronicle, The Athens (Georgia) Banner-Herald, the Lubbock (Texas) Avalanche-Journal, the Amarillo (Texas) Globe-News, the Topeka (Kansas) Capital-Journal, the Log Cabin Democrat (Conway, Arkansas), the Juneau (Alaska) Empire, the Peninsula Clarion (Kenai, Alaska), and the Homer (Alaska) News.

Bernados, an 18-year veteran of the media industry, spent the last ten years with Morris Communications in key advertising and revenue roles. However, GateHouse is a dynamic company that understands community journalism and helping businesses prosper and grow through innovative solutions.

According to the Globe-News website, Les Simpson will remain as publisher of the Globe-News. The Morris family purchased the Amarillo Daily News and Amarillo Globe-Times from the Whittenburg family in 1972.

The Morris family will retain ownership of the Amarillo Globe-News building and property in downtown Amarillo, and the family is now exploring redevelopment options for their facilities. The two newspapers merged in April 2001 to form the Amarillo Globe-News.

Tony Bernados, president and publisher of the Record said, “We will continue to develop products and services that enrich the community we have served for almost 125-years backed by the power and technology of Gatehouse Media, a large national media company”.

GateHouse Media, the soon to be new owners of these 11 newspapers, owns over one hundred other daily papers.