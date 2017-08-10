Motorola’s gamepad Moto Mod is $80 and exclusive to Verizon

Both products are controversial for separate reasons, but let’s begin with a quick recap of the Moto Z2 Force.

Since you’re given the choice, we recommend opting for the Verizon model if you intend to hop between carriers. This is a major accomplishment for Motorola, so props to them. The Mod interfaces with the stock camera app and gives you several modes for picture-taking: split-screen, a sliding, panorama-style mode, a fish-eye view, and a circular view. “The Z2 Force has a 5.5” QHD ShatterShield display, Snapdragon 835, 4GB RAM, expandable storage, 2,730mAh battery, dual rear-facing 12MP cameras, USB Type-C (no headphone hack), water repellent nano coating, and Android 7.1.1+ “Nougat”. What do you think of the GamePad Moto Mod? One of the most interesting Mods it announced to date, the Gamepad, will soon go on sale but you won’t be able to buy it everywhere and it will cost a pretty penny.

Motorola’s newest flagship smartphone, the Moto Z2 Force, is the company’s latest handset to boast compatibility with its line up of Moto Mods that add extra functionality.

Also it seems that the Gamepad mod will be sold exclusively through Verizon, meaning that if you were hoping to pick it up at another store where you might have loyalty points or discounts, it seems that you’d be out of luck for now. Those things were like $300 a year ago, so that’s pretty sweet.