Mourinho impressed by Lukaku & Matic despite mistakes in Real Madrid loss

The Belgium global, signed from Everton for a reported initial fee of £75million last month, netted in the second half of his competitive debut in United’s 2-1 UEFA Super Cup loss on Tuesday.

Despite having only played 45 minutes for the club in last week’s friendly against Sampdoria, the £35million signing impressed throughout the whole match in sweltering Macedonia.

“So I think they’re in a real good position, the squad looks strong and I think how Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Lukaku play will determine what happens”.

Yet even if United fail to make any more signings this summer, former defender Neville believes the spine that Mourinho always looks for in his sides is beginning to take shape with the arrivals of Lukaku and Matic, given they are two players that he worked with at Chelsea and who fit his physical preference to cope with the demands of the Premier League.

“In our period of dominance he was what we want him to be: to move the ball in a simple way, to give balance to the team, to start building from the back”.

Lukaku had earlier ballooned a shot over the crossbar with the goal gaping but reacted smartly to steer the ball home after Matic’s effort had been parried by Keylor Navas.

“He had a good fight against two good central defenders and I’m happy with his period and I’m happy with the way he fits into – I’m not exhausted to repeat – an incredible group”.

Matic was frustrated with the result but has called on United to turn their full focus to Sunday’s league opener against West Ham. “He’s not got a contract, but he’s still close to Manchester, and the fact we are involved in the Super Cup now is also his merit”.

“We used the pre-season to work since day one, to work and to try to improve things that we already do”.

Sources close to the situation say that has actually led United to look much more closely at Rose if they can not get one of those two, especially since Mourinho plans to play a three-man defence more this season.