N. Korea Halting Tests Best Signal for Talks

During her visit, the minister met bilaterally with counterparts and senior officials from Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and the European Union.

On August 5, Asean foreign ministers also issued a joint statement, expressing “grave concerns” over North Korea’s missile launches and nuclear tests.

“What I know, what the president told me is the ARF is a good venue for everyone to [hold] dialogue and for us to hear out North Korea.hopefully they will listen”, Cayetano was quoted by local outlet Rappler as saying.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says if the North stops testing missiles for an “extended period”, the USA might deem North Korea ready to talk.

Beijing has been irritated by Vietnam’s growing defence relationships with the United States and rival Asian powers, including Japan and India. In a strong joint statement with Australia and Japan this weekend, the us urged ASEAN to adopt a legally binding code of conduct to constrain Beijing’s maritime activity, while denouncing China’s land reclamation and militarization in no uncertain terms.

The contending states should clarify their claims peacefully in accordance with a 1982 maritime treaty and global law, the trio said.

“Why is it viewed that we’re giving in to China”.

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano admitted that he had sought to exclude from the joint ministerial statement of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) wordings shunned by China, just to ensure the process of engagement does not stall.

Wang made the remarks when meeting with Ri Yong-ho, his counterpart with North Korea, in Manila, Philippines.

In response, the North Korean foreign minister thanked Duterte for inviting him to Asean’s celebration of its golden year.

Adding to the drumbeat of criticism, the commander of USA forces in the Pacific, Adm. Harry Harris, said Monday that the code of conduct negotiations with an “aggressive” China will be a key challenge for the region.

At the same time, China urged the USA not to increase tensions, saying it had reached a critical point.

In mid-July, Beijing slammed Trump’s comments. The White House praised China’s move to join a unanimous U.N. Security Council resolution slapping new sanctions that could cut off about one-third of the North’s roughly $3 billion in annual exports.

A spokesman with the Chinese delegation suggested that the one-on-one meeting wasn’t the only opportunity where the ministers could’ve had discussions.

The hermit state also claimed the newly approved sanctions by the United Nations (UN) Security Council were part of a US plot. Tillerson says he and the South Korean diplomat plan to discuss the sanctions during their meeting, along with next steps to pressure the North.