N3 reopened following bridge collapse

William Ntladi, spokesman for Ekurhuleni Emergency Services, said five vehicles were damaged; two trucks and a sedan travelling north, as well as two trucks travelling south.

The bridge fell onto the highway, blocking the highway in both directions, between the Van Buuren off-ramp and Geldenhuys interchange.

Progress is being made on demolition of the pedestrian bridge which collapsed across the N3 highway early this morning.

The decommissioned pedestrian bridge collapsed around midnight.

“MEC Vadi is on the ground and he is part of the efforts to ensure the freeway is cleared and is opened and the cause of this disaster is determined. We are not sure if it was an explosion”, Mokheseng told News24.

“Emergency services are at the scene with SANRAL engineers who are trying to ascertain the cause of the bridge collapse.

Until the investigation is completed it is not possible to speculate on the cause of the collapse”, Vadi said. “Three people were seriously injured – one person was airlifted and two were transported by ambulance”.

Minister Maswanganyi further said that the demolition experts are already on site to dismantle the remainder of the bridge.

The structure collapsed onto the M1 at Grayston Drive around 3.30pm on Wednesday, October 14.