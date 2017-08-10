Nadal off to a Flier in Montreal

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal and No. 2 Roger Federer cruised to easy victories in their opening matches at the Rogers Cup.

In addition to putting players under pressure in terms of the prestige of dropping places in the rankings, the current system also impacts on seedings in future tournaments.

“Honestly, when I went into surgery, I was rather sad a year ago”. His 18th title came after four and a half years nearly and who knew that the man was only going to get better and better as the year progresses?

“I knew that when I was healthy, I was going to be able to have chances to win slams again, to play against the best, and beat the best. I’m a little bit scared of dogs to be honest”.

Nadal will face Coric Borna in the round of 32 later on Wednesday, as he begins his bid for a fourth Canadian Open title.

“I don’t even think about that now”, Nadal said of number one.

Federer then broke Polansky to take the first set, following a signature backhand with a deft forehand volley that left the 29-year-old Canadian scrambling.

Federer was ravaged by knee and back injuries in 2016 but has returned with a vengeance, triumphing at the two majors he has competed in this year – the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Federer lost just three points on serve in the first set against Polansky, who is ranked 117th, and he was never seriously challenged. “I was a break down in each set”.

Raonic, known for having one of the best serves in tennis, hit just 54 percent of his first serves into play during the first set.

Federer, who has lost only two of 34 matches this year, will next play Spain’s David Ferrer who prevailed in a three-setter against American Jack Sock 7-6 (7) 3-6 6-1. He double-faulted out of the gate, on his way to getting broken at love, and he failed to register a point before the third game of the match. He will face Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round.

Denis Shapovalov, who enjoyed the biggest win of his young career by defeating hard-hitting Argentine Juan Martin del Potro, will be Rafa’s next opponent. Kyrgios swatted aside Victor Troicki 6-1, 6-2.