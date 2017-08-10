Narada sting probe: Kolkata Mayor appears before ED

Summary: Kolkata’s first citizen, Mayor Sovan Chatterjee, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for a marathon eight hours today in the Narada sting case. However after coming out of the ED’s office Chatterjee said that the probe was politically motivated and he was targeted to politically malign him. Mayor had been evading the interrogation as he was twice given notice by ED.

“He came to our office at 11.53 a.m. and left around 8.30 p.m”, an ED official told IANS.

Chatterjee is the second Bengal minister to appear before the ED in connection with the Narada case.

Since Mar 14 previous year, news portal- Narada News- released several sting operation footage, where TMC’s leaders, ministers, MPs and MLAs were exposed while allegedly taking bribes.

The investigating agency had on Wednesday interrogated State Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim in connection with the case.

Besides Chatterjee and Hakim, Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee were also summoned by the investigating agency.

Banerjee is TMC leader and party chief Mamata Banerjee’s nephew.

Earlier on April 17, the investigation agency registered an FIR in connection with the case under several non-bailable sections against 12 influential leaders, cabinet ministers, MLAs and MPs of TMC and one senior IPS officer, who were seen taking bribes in the sting footage, reports said. The joint director of ED, Jogesh Gupta is leading the probe in Narada scam for money laundering by the Trinamool leaders.