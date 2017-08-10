NASA warns of “fake” safety glasses to view solar eclipse

National Aeronautics and Space Administration, officials say anyone in the path of totality “can see one of nature’s most awe-inspiring sights – a total solar eclipse“.

A certain line of areas stretching across the country from OR to SC are set for a total solar eclipse.

NASA is issuing a warning for all who are out buying special glasses to watch the solar eclipse.

Richard McLeod of the Astronomical Society said, “Our members will be there helping with giving out the glasses and we will have one solar telescope outside so people can look safely through a telescope”.

Purchases from businesses such as Amazon, for example, might not be from those companies, since the top 50 results on Amazon.com for solar eclipse glasses don’t come from any of the five companies trusted by NASA.

“They damage the cells in your eyes, they damage your retinas and the damage can be permanent”, said Young. It’s very unusual for the moon and sun to be at the right distance and sizes in relation to their relative distances from the Earth to appear to have the same size in the sky, which creates the total solar eclipse.

“We put them over the LED you see nothing”, Young said.

Certified eclipse glasses will have an ISO logo somewhere on the frame.

Avossa said outdoor activities, such as sports or band practices, will be cancelled or moved indoors until 4:30 p.m. Parents can pick up their children or keep them home from school if they don’t want to risk their child looking up into the sun. In other words, the August 21 event is being billed as a potential once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see a total solar eclipse.

Eclipse glasses can be found online or at some local libraries, like the main branch in downtown South Bend, which will be hosting viewing parties the day of.