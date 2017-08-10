National Basketball Association writer Ethan Skolnick charged with battering father

National Basketball Association writer and radio host Ethan Skolnick was arrested Wednesday and charged with battery in Boca Raton, according to records from the Palm Beach County sheriff’s office.

The alleged battery happened after officers were called to a residence in Boca Raton to check on Skolnick after his estranged wife told authorities the two were going through a divorce and she was anxious about his well-being because she had been unable to contact him for several days, according to the arrest report. Though Skolnick cooperated with the check, officers were called back to the residence shortly after when Shelly Skolnick called to report the alleged assault.

The elder Skolnick had a bloody nose and torn shirt when police arrived a second time. Police arrested him after a woman called 911 reporting he was beating a 70-year-old man, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Police took Skolnick from his parents’ home and booked him in Palm Beach County Jail.

One of the residents told officers “Ethan went nuts” because he believed they had called the police, the arrest report said.

Louis Skolnick told police that his son had punched him on the left side of his face and his left arm, though he said a bruise that was visible on his arm had resulted from Skolnick punching him a week ago.

The former Miami Herald hoops columnist, who now writes about the National Basketball Association for CBS Sports, is the host of “The Ethan Skolnick Show” on Miami’s 790 The Ticket. The reason for his departure is unclear, the Herald reported.