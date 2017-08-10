National Football League and NFLRA announce move towards full-time officials

The league announced Wednesday that it will be hiring as many as 24 full-time game officials out of the current roster of 124 officials.

The full-time officials will be hired at all officiating positions on the field, and will be mixed among all 17 separate officiating teams.

Breer said the plan was negotiated with emphasis on improving the overall quality of officiating in the NFL.

Just under five years after the NFL and the NFL Referees Association (NFLRA) agreed to experiment with the possibility of employing full-time officials as part of the new collective bargaining agreement, the NFLRA is taking another step in that direction.

Ian Rapoport, of NFL Network and NFL.com, confirmed the report. The CBA between the National Football League and its officials runs through the 2019 season, and even more changes could be on the horizon depending upon how the shifting of some into a full-time role plays out.

No matter the game or the call, there always will be fans who do not agree with the referees. Once they are in NY they’ll likely speak with Senior Vice President of Officiating Alberto Riveron and his team about officiating around the league. “We’re looking forward to working together with the league on this effort”.

The NFL and the NFLRA said in a joint press release that they’ll be working to figure out how to use the new, full-time officials when they’re not working games and during the off-season. This includes communications to NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating, Alberto Riveron and other league officiating supervisors.