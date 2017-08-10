National Football League reinstates Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant

To make matters even worse, an exact timeframe of when Bryant could be allowed back on the field seems completely up in the air as well.

On Sunday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Steelers were thinking Bryant would be cleared to return this week, per a team source.

LATROBE, Pa. – The NFL has cleared wide receiver Martavis Bryant to participate in preseason practices and games, according to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bryant, who sat out the 2016 season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy, received limited conditional reinstatement from the NFL in April.

“Martavis Bryant has been informed by the National Football League that he is now permitted to participate in all preseason activities, including practices and games”, Colbert said in a statement. Then in 2015 he played in 11 games and caught 50 passes for 765 yards and six additional scores. Barring a setback with the league, Bryant should receive his full reinstatement before Week 1. However, with just two days until the Steelers clash with the New York Giants, it would be a surprise if he was to take part in the first preseason game of the year.