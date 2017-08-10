National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Stake Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,779,000 after buying an additional 17,118,260 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock. Its investment was worth $21,262,000 an increase of 164.7% as of the end of the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. As of quarter end Systematic Financial Management Lp had acquired a total of 8,939 shares growing its holdings by 6.1%. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter.

News headlines about National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The company had a trading volume of 566,946 shares. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $52.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.38.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter previous year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LEDEThis is a simple option trade that starts two-days after Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) earnings and lasts for the one month to follow, that has been a victor for 3 straight years. The company declared a dividend that will be paid on Tuesday the 15th of August 2017. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1656 per share. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 278.6% in the first quarter. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is now 140.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

On December 5 the company was downgraded to “Neutral” from “Neutral” by analysts at Bank of America.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on the stock with an initial rating of “Neutral”. UBS initiated coverage giving it an initial rating of “Sell” and setting a price target of $35.00.

In other Retail Properties of America news, Director Richard P. Imperiale purchased 4,500 shares of Retail Properties of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The total value of its holdings decreased 65.1%. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,602 shares in the company, valued at $474,161.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT).