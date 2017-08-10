NBA LIVE 18 Launches Groundbreaking Free Demo, Starting August 11

In NBA LIVE 18 play an all-new and dynamic career journey called THE ONE.

“NBA Live” primarily competes with the “NBA 2K” video game series.

NBA Live 18launches Sept 15 and five-time NBA All-Star James Harden will be on the cover, publisher Electronic Arts announced today.

A video released Thursday showed Harden in the video game and declared him the cover athlete.

EA Sports has an exclusive license with ESPN that allows the company to integrate the authentic ESPN/ABC broadcast presentation – including the commentary team of Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy – in addition to the role “First Take” plays in the game.

Create your unique player identity and decide how you become a legend by mastering your chosen role on the court using unique signature abilities and traits. They also reiterated that the demo for the game will be launching tomorrow, on August 11. “If anybody knows about creativity it’s me”, Harden said about the partnership. It did, however, release “NBA Live Mobile” past year.

“When I heard about working with EA Sports and being the cover athlete of NBA Live 18 I was pretty excited for the opportunity”.

EA Sports had some other news, all of it good, about the upcoming basketball game as well. NBA Live 18 will be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.