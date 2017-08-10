NEET Row: SC raps CBSE for setting up different question papers

The Supreme Court has pulled by the CBSE for setting different questions for students who took the NEET 2017 exams in regional languages.

This year, around 10.5 lakh aspirants had given the test in either English or Hindi while 1.30 lakh-1.50 lakh candidates had opted for regional languages. The court also asked the centre to file an affidavit stating that NEET exams will have identical questions in future from next year onwards.

Following which, Union minister Prakash Javadekar had said question papers in vernacular languages for the all- India entrance examination for medical colleges, NEET, will be mere translation of the question papers in English. However, he claimed that the difficulty level was the same.

“As long as the difficulty level is the same, it passes the test of uniformity“.

The Medical Council of India (MCI) informed the top court that questions were first prepared in English and then translated into Hindi. Since experts were not available to translate questions, different questions with similar difficulty level were set.

The court listed the matter for a hearing on October 10.

Students from Gujarat and West Bengal had complained that the regional papers were tougher than the one in English.

On July 14, the Supreme Court also refused to “invalidate” the NEET 2017 examination – a national level exam that was conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education to administer admission in Undergraduate medical Courses in Governmental as well as in private institutions.

CBSE conducted NEET 2017 examination on May 7 this year.