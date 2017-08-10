Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Director Richard N. Barton Sells 1000 Shares of Stock

The share of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) now has a value of $32.14 while the company’s 52 week low is at $28.79, the shares dropped to the 52 week low on 07/07/17. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Appropriate Balance Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Director now owns $1,225,347 of the stock per the Form 4 SEC filing. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,264,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3,361.9% in the first quarter.

BB&T Corp increased its position in Netflix, Inc. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock. Netflix has a 1-year low of $93.26 and a 1-year high of $191.50. (NFLX) traded down 3.78% on Thursday, hitting $169.14. 1,843,079 shares of the stock were exchanged.

The company now has a P/E ratio of 212.4528 and the market value is 75.40B. The stock last traded at $174.31 barely above $163.28, the stock’s 50 day moving average and just above the 200 day moving average of $151.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The value of the total investment in Netflix, Inc. decreased from $18,476,000 to $17,929,000 decreasing 3.0% quarter to quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post $1.19 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Transcript Daily and is the sole property of of Transcript Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & global copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://rinconhillneighbors.org/2017/08/09/state-of-alaska-department-of-revenue-acquires-shares-of-1040-netflix-inc-nflx.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. May 25 investment analysts at PiperJaffray maintained a stock rating of “Overweight” but raised the price expectation to $190.00 from $116.00.

In addition to Vetr Inc. reporting its stock price target, a total of 40 brokers have issued a research note on the company. Barton, Director reported the sale of 2,000 shares of (NFLX). The average stock price target is $117.22 with 6 brokers rating the stock a strong buy, 17 brokers rating the stock a buy, 15 brokers rating the stock a hold, 3 brokers rating the stock a underperform, and finally 2 brokers rating the stock a sell. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,435.47.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 115,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $315,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,998,190.95. Barton disclosed the sale of 2,000 shares of NFLX stock. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 389,801 shares of company stock valued at $64,889,201.

Let’s have a look at some of the important valuation ratios of the Netflix, Inc. The Firm operates through three divisions: Domestic streaming, global streaming and Domestic DVD. Expanding its online streaming services is part of a push by CBS, whose shows include “The Big Bang Theory” and “Homeland”, to decrease its reliance on advertising as more viewers go online. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.