‘New Era Has New Threads’: Wolves Unveil New Uniform Design

The Minnesota Timberwolves have today unveiled their new “Association” and “Icon” Nike uniforms for the upcoming season, revealing a completely redesigned look. Bring on the New Era.

All 30 NBA teams will have four primary uniforms next season, including the Association and Icon editions, as well as one inspired by the mindset of the NBA athlete, and another representing the communities that support their teams. The Association jerseys are more or less the reverse, with a mostly white base, “Wolves” across the top and the lighter blue stripe/darker blue top. The numbers and lettering on the Icon jerseys are white as well, which pops well out of the dark blue tones. The Association jerseys are absent any aurora green, which is the team’s third accent color and which appears prominently on their new logo. The shorts have white and lake blue stripes on the bottom with the new Timberwolves logo on the right leg.

The other two Timberwolves uniforms will be released in the coming months. Instead, home teams will pick which of their uniforms will be worn at all home games and visiting teams will choose a contrasting uniform.