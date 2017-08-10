New Game Of Thrones Episode Set A Ratings Record, Despite Leaking

Do you think Tyrion’s loyalty to Daenerys will be tested in Game of Thrones season 7 episode 5?

One major clue could have come in Episode Four as Tyrion watched Jaime charge Daenerys with a spear.

Game of Thrones’ The Spoils of War sent fans into a frenzy with one massive scene this week – and no, we’re not talking about the battle between Drogon, the Dothraki and the Lannisters.

“In season six, which was our biggest season up to that point, we had eleven shots featuring Emilia [Daenerys] riding the dragon”, VFX supervisor Joe Bauer says in the first behind-the-scenes featurette below. We’re getting another powwow between the Mother of Dragons and the King in the North this week, one that Jon will apparently arrive at with some goal. And then this morning I was thinking about it, and maybe it wasn’t as good as I thought.

Dany doesn’t look happy one bit. Given his fear for Jaime at the end of the last episode, he may be feeling conflicted about the entire operation. “Flee, you idiot”, he said, as Jaime made the pretty stupid decision to attack a dragon.

The recently released preview trailer for the fifth episode reveals that the Night King (Richard Brake) and his undead White Walker army are heading to Eastwatch, one of the castles at the far end of the Wall.

Game Of Thrones could have featured an unlikely-sounding love triangle between Arya Stark, Jon Snow and Tyrion Lannister.

‘I have to die in this unusual country, just like you.’- Melisandre to Lord Varys in season 7, episdoe 3.

Jon is showing Daenerys the caves beneath Dragonstone where they’re going to begin mining the dragonglass.

But there was another scene between Jon and Daenerys, in which some eagle-eyed viewers spotted little details that trace all the way back to the very first episode of the show. There could be a battle which would see Giantsbane going up against the White Walkers. We know from Bran, the Three-Eyed Raven, that Ned Stark was not Jon Snow’s father.