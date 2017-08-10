New WWE Directions For Shinsuke Nakamura

Would you like to see Styles and Nakamura as a team? The former NJPW megastar exploded into WWE with a bang, delivering a barn-burner of a debut match alongside Sami Zayn – but things haven’t quite reached those heights ever since.

“I am the future, and I have no problem making you the past”, Corbin said to Cena, who replied, “You a skinny, fat, loud-mouthed overrated dumpster fire”, to the crowd’s delight as they began chanting “dumpster fire” throughout the segment. Big E danced on the ramp as a means of distraction while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods attacked the brothers from behind. Since Jimmy and Jey Uso can’t compete against the champions in singles matches anymore, they compete in a tag team match against two underdogs performing in front of their home country of Canada (Like Raw, SmackDown is in Toronto).

Fashion Files – Fashion Peaks: Tyler Breeze went over his dream from last week with The Ascension, who listened to him briefly and then stole a cherry pie and left the office.

Charlotte dominates for the entire match and quickly finishes the Ravishing Russian off with the Figure Eight Leg Lock.

Shane McMahon has a history with both men.

During the bout, Nakamura hit an inverted exploder suplex that caused Cena to land on the back of his head.

I still don’t get the frenemies relationship Lana and Tamina have. The company announced that show last week during a show at Joe Louis Arena.

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi will bring her glitz and glam to Toronto, when she faces “The Princess of Staten Island”, Carmella.

Just like Raw, SmackDown Live only has a couple weeks until the “biggest party of the summer”, SummerSlam.

WWE Cruiserweight ChampionshipNeville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa.