New Zealand holds interest rate at record low

“Numerous uncertainties remain and policy may need to adjust accordingly”, Mr Wheeler said in a statement.

Investing.com offers an extensive set of professional tools for the financial markets. At the May MPS, only one quarter-point rate hike was projected by 2020 and there has been speculation the forecasts today will be just as flat.

There is a tweak in the currency reference, where the RBNZ suggested that “a lower New Zealand dollar is needed to increase tradables inflation and help deliver more balanced growth”. The latest forecast includes the September 2020 quarter with the OCR rising to 2.1 percent.

The RBNZ has been balancing a nascent recovery in inflation against the demands of a frothy housing market, which is now showing some signs of cooling thanks to loan-to-value restrictions and banks lifting mortgage rates independent of the official cash rate.

The New Zealand dollar jumped, however, with the Reserve Bank still indicating it expects to begin raising the benchmark OCR from next year.

As expected, the RBNZ left the OCR unchanged at 1.75%.

But a projection supplied by the bank still points to increases from 2019. Policymakers noted that the “outlook for tradable inflation remains weak”, while ‘non-tradables inflation remains moderate but is expected to increase gradually as capacity pressure increases, bringing headline inflation to the midpoint of the target range over the medium term.

“The trade-weighted exchange rate has increased since the May Statement, partly in response to a weaker USA dollar”, RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler said in a statement.

The kiwi dollar initially spiked about 20 basis points, but was left little changed at 73.40 USA cents from 73.37 cents immediately before the release, and at 77.38 on the TWI from 77.34.

The Reserve Bank’s indication it’s still considering rate rises next year gave the NZ dollar a boost.

Governor Graeme Wheeler, who retires next month, said economic growth was expected to improve in the coming months supported by strong population growth and the government spending detailed in the May budget.