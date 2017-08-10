Night of the Perseids

This is an annual meteor shower that is visible around the world and is known as one of the most reliable shows of the year.

In Dubai, the Dubai Astronomy Group will be hosting an event on August 11 at the Al Thuraya astronomy centre in Dubai’s Mishrif Park, followed by another at Showka Dam in Ras Al Khaimah on August 12.

But that hasn’t kept it from becoming yet another casualty of fake news. The Perseid meteor shower comes every year between July 17 and August 24 and gets its name from the Perseids constellation.

He added that the best spots would be in the northern part of Qatar.

Fueled by false internet memes and sites such as Physics Astronomy (headlines include “Quantum Consciousness: The Universe May Be One Entity And Aware Of Itself” and “This One Gif Is Better Than Anything Else You’ll See Today”), the Perseid peak this year is being wrongly billed as “the brightest shower in recorded human history”.

Space.com says that all you need to catch the meteor shower is some darkness and “a bit of patience”. This is where the radiant is, or the point in the sky where the meteors will appear to originate from.

If there is a full moon or a almost full moon, you may not see as many meteors. “No such thing is going to happen”, Cooke says.

It may produce up to 150 meteors per hour and all you have to do is step outside to watch…two three meteors per minute…tiny things, about the size of a grain of sand, burning up miles high. “I like a reclining lawn chair, a warm coat, and camera at my side just waiting for that jaw-dropping javelin of light”.