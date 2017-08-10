Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder Plan “Month of Silence” When Baby Arrives

That said, even though I felt the widespread sharing of Reed’s anecdote was meant to spark shock and awe at the crunchiness of it all, I completely cosigned at least one part of their vow of silence: When you have a new baby, visitors are very tricky business.

“Just the three of us, no visitors, and we’re turning off our phones too, so there’s no expectation for us to communicate”, she said.

The couple has been pretty private about the pregnancy – in fact, Reed revealed it was months before she and Somerhalder even told family and friends about the baby on the way. Pregnancy is the moment you find your path and do what you want, when you want, how you want.

“Every five minutes it would be, ‘How are you feeling?”

According to Refinery29, the couple who both portrayed fictional vampires in their own franchises celebrated their second wedding anniversary in April via adoring Instagram posts.

However, the actress admits she is bound to pause her favourite outdoor activities due to her pregnant belly.

Reed said it was “this really cool thing, a secret with just each other”. The 29-year-old actress is pregnant with her first child, and she recently opened up about her diet and exercise routine in an interview with Fit Pregnancy and Baby – and we’re taking notes.

On being pregnant: “Ian jokes that he wants to keep me pregnant forever”.

And whether she has a girl or a boy, Nikki stressed that she will be incredibly happy either way.

Why? Because she knows she would be hounded by everyone she knows.

Nikki Reed is ready to take some much needed time away from the public after she gives birth later this year. “So Ian and I are looking at all options”.

Reed also shared that they’re keeping the sex of the baby a surprise. “I’m really chill and relaxed, which I think is the greatest blessing”, she says. “But pregnant, I’m a better version of myself”, Reed told the mag. “We watched the sun come up together, just thinking, ‘Wow, we’re going to have a baby'”.