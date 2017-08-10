Nokia 6 crosses 1 million registrations mark on Amazon

While the other two were launched as offline exclusive models, the Nokia 6 is exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India.

Amazon India has announced that the Nokia 6, one of the comeback devices from Nokia has received over 1 million registrations on the e-commerce platform. And from August 23, customers can buy Nokia 6 for 14,999 rupees. The first flash sale of the Nokia 6 will happen on August 23 and the number of registrations will surely increase in the meantime.

The new Nokia 6 comes pre-installed with the Amazon shopping app, Kindle app and a unique Daily Deals widget which gives users easy access to personalized deals, order history, shipment updates and more.

To refresh on specs, the Nokia 6 adorns a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p 2.5D curved glass display with the Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The Nokia 6 is crafted out of a seamless precision-milled solid block of aluminum, a procedure which HMD Global claims takes 55 minutes to machine.

For Amazon “Prime” members, they will have access to Amazon’s collection of TV shows and films which would be available in the pre-installed Amazon Prime Video app.

One of the biggest talking point of the Nokia 6 is the fact that it runs on a 100 percent stock build of Android Nougat. Qualcomm powered Nokia 6 is working on Snapdragon 430 and 3GB RAM.

Talk about Amazon India’s launch offer, Amazon Prime member will get a cashback of 1,000 rupees for buying a phone via Amazon Pay Balance.

The handset packs 32 GB inbuilt storage, and supports microSD cards up to 128 GB capacity, and houses a 3000 mAh battery. Camera sports 8MP Front and 16MP Rear with f/2.0 aperture.