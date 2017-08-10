Norovirus continues to plague world champs

German triple jumper Neele Eckhardt was among the first to show signs of illness, collapsing last week but recovering in time to compete in her event, reaching the final but finishing last.

The highly infectious virus, which causes diarrhoea and vomiting, has struck athletes including Elaine Thompson, the Jamaican sprinter who was favourite to win the women’s 100 metres on Sunday but came fifth.

Ireland’s 400m hurdler Thomas Barr, who is among the victims, said: “I’m gutted to have to withdraw from the semi-final”.

Competitions organisers confirmed on Monday night that several London 2017 competitors – staying in the same accommodation – had suffered gastroenteritis.

“Those affected have been supported by both team and LOC medical staff, in addition we have been working with Public Health England to ensure the situation is managed and contained”.

“As a result, further advice and guidelines have been issued to team doctors and support staff”.

Restricted contact will also be enforced between the new members and the rest of the team, who have been offered immediate flights home.

“Athletics Ireland’s medical team has been in constant contact with the IAAF medical team and have implemented all appropriate protocols to protect the health of the Irish athletes”.

A hotel at the centre of the gastroenteritis outbreak at the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships here has denied they are the source of the sickness bug as the number of athletes affected grew to 25.

Around 30 people associated with London 2017 have been confirmed as having fallen ill, with laboratory tests finding two of them had the notorious vomiting bug.

PHE announced on Thursday the number of individuals to have reported illness has risen to “approximately 40”, with cases of norovirus now standing at three.