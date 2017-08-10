North Korea announces plan to fire missiles towards USA territory of Guam

North Korea announced Thursday that the nation has a detailed plan for a missile strike near Guam using four intermediate-range ballistic rockets.

“Sound dialogue is not possible with such a guy bereft of reason and only absolute force can work on him”, a report by the North’s state-run KCNA news agency said of Trump. It says its ICBMs are a legitimate means of defense against perceived U.S. hostility, including joint military drills with South Korea. U.S. bombers have flown out of Guam on their way to joint exercises with South Korea and Japan over the Korean Peninsula. They are both managed under Joint Base Marianas.

The U.S. military bases on Guam house around 5,000 servicemen and women. Then in 1941, during the second world war, the island was invaded by Japanese forces.

Today, Naval Base Guam is the home port for four nuclear-powered fast attack submarines and two submarine tenders.

Ellsworth B-1s were last deployed to Guam in August 2016 when they took over CBP operations from the B-52 Stratofortress bomber squadrons from Minot AFB, North Dakota, and Barksdale AFB, Louisiana. Most are sailors and airmen. While the US has bases in Japan and South Korea, they are on foreign soil. Guam, popular with Japanese and South Korean tourists, has a population of about 163,000. In July alone, that unit conducted missions that spanned from Guam to the East and South China Seas, Korean Peninsula and down to Australia. Guam is home to 7,000 US military men and women and has a population of 160,000.

While it is extremely unlikely that Pyongyang would risk the assured annihilation of its revered leadership with a pre-emptive attack on USA citizens, some residents of Guam are concerned.

The U.S. military began rotating bombers – the B-2 stealth bomber as well as the B-1 and B-52 – to Andersen in 2004. CBN’s Middle East Bureau says the region is now working to restore the sea.

Reports suggested North Korea mastered a technological hurdle needed to strike the United States with a nuclear missile.

It’s created to destroy ballistic missiles during their final phase of flight. US commanders refer to Guam as a “permanent aircraft carrier”. President William McKinley ordered Guam to be ruled by the U.S. Navy. The military bases cover about a third of the island. And Tillerson even made a pre-scheduled refueling stop in Guam, the target of the North’s purported military designs. Many refugees fleeing Vietnam were evacuated through Guam.