North Korea ‘planning nuke strike on United States territory ANY MOMENT’

Bordallo called on President Donald Trump to show “steady leadership” and work with the worldwide community to de-escalate tensions and stop North Korea advancing its weapons programme. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he doesn’t believe there is “any imminent threat” from North Korea, including to Guam.

“Guam remains safe, and I am confident in the ability of US defences to protect our island and allies in the region”, Bordallo said in a statement.

The island acts as an important military base for the USA in the region – being used as both an air force and a naval hub.

The KPA spokesman said in a statement it was “carefully examining” a recommendation by Kim Jong-un for “a powerful and effective action plan for containing the US imperialists’ aggression hardware”.

Defence Force staff refused to say whether the Air Force was working with or assisting the U.S. in any capacity.

Guam hosts various types of high-profile USA military weapon systems, including B-1B and B-52 strategic bombers, as well as the THAAD missile defense system.

In fact, Calvo said he was more disturbed by Sen. No-one was available for interview, the spokesman said. From there, they flew over the Korean Peninsula and joined by South Korean Air Force KF-16 fighter jets before returning to Guam.

The declaration by the regime of Kim Jong-un about North Korea’s preparedness for an “all-out” war came after on Tuesday US President Donald Trump warned it not to issue any more threats against America.

George Charfauros, Guam’s homeland security adviser, said the current defense system is capable of defending the island. “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen“, Trump stated.