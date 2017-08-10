North Korea Threatens Guam

With North Korea ramping up its threats on Guam, now specifying not just where and how, but even when they could launch a missile strike on the USA territory, come a sense of relief, even a minute one, that perhaps these words are just that: only a threat.

North Korea said it was preparing to send intermediate-range missiles near Guam, which was home to more than 160,000 USA citizens, including some 6000 members of the armed forces.

Guam has a THAAD missile defense system since the Obama administration, which is operated by the Army.

Many have criticized Trump for promising “fire and fury” if North Korea continues to threaten the United States, especially with nuclear weapons, but Gov. Eddie Calvo seemed unbothered by Trump’s approach.

Reports suggested North Korea mastered a technological hurdle needed to strike the USA with a nuclear missile.

Todd Thompson, a lawyer who lives on Guam, said he laughed off past threats because he “figured cooler heads in Washington would prevail, and it was just an idle threat”.

“Obviously, for our administration, and for the people of Guam, there is concern and worry, but there is no panic”, Eddie Baza Calvo said in an interview with the United States television channel Fox News.

For other residents, Analista said it’s business as usual for them. “But I have to say, I’m not laughing now”.

“I think people are just stunned and really don’t know what to think”, Todd Thompson said.

Residents of the tiny territory – just 12 miles at its widest point and circled with handsome beaches – find themselves again caught in the middle of a war of words as a volley of hostile rhetoric was launched between North Korea and the United States, including pointed threats of nuclear action.

North Korea made a similar threat a few years ago.

Guam Congresswoman Madeleine Z. Bordallo issued a statement saying Pentagon officials have assured her that the territory is protected.

“It’s not bad at all, no chaos”, said Mariah Sablan, who works for Golden Dragon Travel Inc.