North Korea Threatens To Hit US Pacific Island With Missile Strike

“We need to be firm and deliberate with North Korea, but reckless rhetoric is not a strategy to keep America safe”, said Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer.

In the spring of 2013, state media cited leader Kim Jong Un as having ordered his military to prepare plans on launching strikes on US military bases in Guam, Hawaii and South Korea as well as the American mainland.

As for the recent exchanges between Trump and North Korea, Tillerson said, “I think the US and the global community with respect to North Korea, has actually had a pretty good week”, citing the sanctions and statements of solidarity from nations at the ASEAN meetings in the Philippines.

The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved sanctions over the weekend aimed at punishing North Korea for its recent tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The Council moved to significantly strengthen the sanctions on North Korea, imposing a full ban on the export of coal, iron and iron ore from Pyongyang.

President Donald Trump’s retweet of a Fox News story claiming US satellites detected North Korea moving anti-ship cruise missiles to a patrol boat is raising eyebrows on Tuesday after US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley indicated that the information in the report is classified and was leaked.

“And as I said they will be met with fire, fury and frankly, power… the likes of which this world has never been seen before”.

The North is threatening the United States with the prospect of a nuclear-armed long-range missile, and Sen.

Pyongyang says its intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) are a legitimate means of defence against perceived United States hostility. He noted, however, that Trump’s remarks could be pivotal in escalating a confrontation with North Korea, which could ultimately endanger South Korea in what he said could be a catastrophic scenario.

US stocks closed slightly lower after Trump’s comment, while a widely followed measure of stock market anxiety ended at its highest in almost a month. Asia stocks dipped, with South Korea’s benchmark index and Japan’s Nikkei both falling 0.5%.

The base is one of two on the Pacific island, which are the closest bases on U.S. soil to North Korea, and represent the westernmost tip of the country’s military might.

The South Korean capital, Seoul, is home to roughly 10 million people and within range of massed North Korean rockets and artillery, which would be impossible to destroy in a first US strike.

Tens of thousands of United States troops remain stationed in South Korea and in nearby Japan, the only country to have been attacked with nuclear weapons. That came a day after China and Russian Federation joined with the United States in a unanimous U.N. Security Council vote approving the toughest economic sanctions yet against the increasingly isolated regime.

“It is conceivable that North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme has already considerably advanced and it is possible that North Korea has already achieved the miniaturisation of nuclear weapons and has acquired nuclear warheads”, it added. The story was attributed to anonymous United States officials.

Guam is armed with the U.S. Army’s defense system known as Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, which can intercept missiles.

The alert status at Andersen Airforce Base on Guam had not been changed by Wednesday morning, according to the duty officer at the base’s public affairs office.

The DIA and Pentagon did not immediately respond to USA TODAY’s requests for comment on the Post report.

Dianne Feinstein said Trump’s “bombastic comments” were not helping the situation with North Korea.

The latest tit-for-tat between Washington and Pyongyang come on the same day as a report in The Washington Post that says USA intelligence officials have concluded that North Korea has perfected a miniaturized nuclear warhead capable of being fitted atop its ballistic missiles.

China, Pyongyang’s biggest supporter, on Sunday urged North Korea to halt its testing.

But these would be defensive in nature and more of a warning to Pyongyang rather than indications that a USA strike was imminent, he said.