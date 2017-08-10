North Korean General Kim Rak Gyom says Donald Trump is ‘going senile’

His explosive comment underscores Japan’s growing military role and reverses its previous position that it can only shoot down missiles headed to Japan.

The won closed down by 0.7% at 1,143.30 per USA dollar after North Korea’s army reiterated its threat to launch nuclear-capable missiles near Guam.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reacts during the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) test launch in this undated photo.

Guam lies about 2,200 miles south-east of North Korea and 4,000 miles west of Hawaii.

On Monday night, two US B-1 bombers were flown from Guam over the Korean peninsula in a joint exercise with the Japanese and South Korean air forces.

It became a United States territory in 1898 and has been a vital asset to Washington. It measures 210sq-miles and has a population of more than 160,000 residents. It can be fired from mobile launchers, making it hard to detect and destroy on the ground.

Washington, meanwhile, has been giving out mixed signals of what its intensions might be.

Trump made the remarks during a meeting at his New Jersey golf resort.

Speaking earlier Wednesday on his way home from Asia, he insisted the USA isn’t signaling a move toward military action. The won is now trading around levels last seen in early July.

But then Defense Secretary Jim Mattis ratcheted the rhetoric back up, calling on Pyongyang to “cease any consideration of actions that would lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people”. If Americans should “have no concerns about this particular rhetoric”, neither should North Korea, and so Trump’s threat was meaningless bluster that should never have been uttered in public.

A North Korean official also took aim at Trump’s working vacation.

In its most detailed threat yet against the US, North Korea says it is preparing to launch four Hwasong-12 rockets to land off the Pacific Ocean island of Guam, where thousands of US forces are stationed.

The KRT newsreader also quoted Kim stating “sound dialogue is not possible with such a guy bereft of reason who is going senile”.