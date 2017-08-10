Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Issues Earnings Results

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) now the company’s industry has 166.94 P/E and the sector P/E is 33.69.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.54% of Novavax worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current year. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 18.3% in the first quarter. NY now owns 203,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Novavax by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Novavax by 41.9% in the first quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX.

Valuation Ratios of Novavax, Inc.

Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ NVAX) opened at 0.99 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,483,137 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $285.02 million. Novavax has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Novavax had a negative net margin of 1,466.36% and a negative return on equity of 787.38%.

6 number of analysts have estimated the sales of the company for the quarter, analysts estimated mean sale target of 7.93 million while high and low sale targets are estimated at 13.5 million and 6 million respectively. During the same period past year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 168.0% compared to the same quarter previous year.

Wall Street analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. 1,960,509 shares of the company were exchanged. “(NASDAQ:NVAX)” was originally published by Transcript Daily and is owned by of Transcript Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of worldwide trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://sportsperspectives.com/2017/08/09/sg-americas-securities-llc-has-128000-position-in-novavax-inc-nasdaqnvax-updated-updated-updated.html. Novavax had 16 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.09.

Among 9 analysts covering Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $2.00 price objective on Novavax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56. It last trading capacity has been watched at 8.51 million shares and 7.65 million shares are explored as seeing the average capacity of last three months trading period. Where the relative strength index (RSI) is a technical momentum indicator that compares the magnitude of recent gains to recent losses in an attempt to determine excess buying & selling conditions of an asset, it is one of the most popular technical indicators, computed on the basis of the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement.