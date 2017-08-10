Nvidia Stock Drops After Hours in Spite of Strong Earnings

Egerton Capital Uk Llp sold 1.28M shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock rose 26.83%. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,456,000. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 7 by TH Capital. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation by 173.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Broderick Brian C now owns 13,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.66% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 40,413 shares. Finally, Kissinger Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 6.4% in the first quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,694.22.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Company invested in 0.49% or 172,310 shares. Checking some other stock price data, we can see that the recent distance from the 50 day high was noted at -4.69% and the separation from the 50 day low is presently 20.05%. Ahead of earnings on Thursday Nvidia stock closed down more than 4 percent.

Currently, EPS of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is 0.79 while the analysts predicted the EPS of the stock to be 0.66 suggesting the company fell short of the analysts’ expectations. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter past year.

Now the shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has the trading volume of 13.15 Million shares with the average trading volume of 14150 shares.

Iberiabank Corp decreased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 65.39% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Blackrock Investment Management Llc increased American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) stake by 28,418 shares to 1.65M valued at $77.11M in 2016Q4. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price. $8.23 million worth of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was sold by COXE TENCH on Friday, June 9. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.31, for a total transaction of $23,182,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Byron sold 25,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. If the share price is now hovering near the 52 week low and the value is achieved in the current past then it can suggest that the price of the shares is likely to go up. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at $723,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. The Egerton Capital Uk Llp holds 807,118 shares with $86.15M value, down from 2.09M last quarter. It has outperformed by 195.58% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $99.71B company.

The partnership with Baidu will bring NVIDIA’s Drive PX supercomputer into the self-driving cars that Baidu is developing with Chinese automakers, and will also bring NVIDIA’s Volta graphics processors to Baidu’s cloud services.