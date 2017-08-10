NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn

A female NYPD officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times by a suspect with a rifle, police sources tell PIX11 News.

An NYPD officer working in Brooklyn was shot in the arm on Thursday afternoon.

CBS reports the incident took place at 4:54 p.m. near 149 Ridgewood Avenue in Brooklyn.

The officer was taken to Jamaica Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed the officer was shot, but did not have any immediate information on her condition. The man is believed to be emotionally disturbed and suicidal, according to the NYPD spokeswoman. He is reportedly armed with a rife or some type of long gun.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has been briefed on the shooting, according to a tweet from his office.