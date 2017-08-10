NZ air force detachment on Guam, island threatened by North Korea

Governor Eddie Calvo believes that the most recent and very specific threat out of North Korea is potentially a “good sign” and even an acknowledgment that the USA could “cause the regime great harm” if they aren’t careful with their actions.

Pyongyang said Wednesday it was “carefully examining” a plan to strike Guam hours after President Donald Trump warned North Korea any further threats to the United States would be met with “fire and fury.”

Three-hundred-fifty airmen from the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota are among military personnel on Guam, the tiny Pacific island that’s been the focus of recent global attention with escalating tensions between the USA and North Korea. “There’s nowhere to run to”, resident James Cruz said AFP.

He said he communicated with the White House regarding the North’s threat and was assured by the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security that there was no change in the threat level.

The Defence Force issued a statement about a fortnight ago saying it was sending an Orion surveillance aircraft and support team to Guam, to practice anti-submarine warfare skills alongside forces from the U.S. and Japan.

North Korea said it was preparing to send intermediate-range missiles near Guam, which was home to more than 160,000 USA citizens, including some 6000 members of the armed forces.

Bordallo called on President Donald Trump to show “steady leadership” and work with the worldwide community to de-escalate tensions and stop North Korea advancing its weapons programme.

Trump issued the warning during a briefing on opioid addiction at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Asian stocks fell, with South Korea’s benchmark index and Japan’s Nikkei both closing down more than 1 percent, while gold and the safe-haven yen strengthened.

Seoul is home to roughly 10 million people and within range of massed North Korean rockets and artillery, which would be impossible to destroy in a first United States. strike.

“While at home station my crews are constantly refining their tactics and techniques so that we can better integrate with our counterparts from other nations”, said Lt. Col. Daniel Diehl, 37th EBS, commander.