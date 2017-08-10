Office Depot -23% as sales pressure mounts

After a recent spot-check, the stock has touched $6.17 which represents a change from the open of -0.48%. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 47,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter.

ODP stock was down 22% as of noon Wednesday, but is up 4% year-to-date.

Office Depot Cmn (NASDAQ:ODP)’s revenue estimates for the current quarter are $2.44 Billion according to 7 number of analysts, for the current quarter the company has high revenue estimates of $2.51 Billion in contradiction of low revenue estimates of $2.41 Billion. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Office Depot from $4.40 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Office Depot, Inc. (ODP) now has P/E (Price to Earnings) ratio of 4.84 while the company’s industry has 31.35 P/E and the sector P/E is 19.83. Office Depot, Inc. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.192 and a beta of 2.98. The decline was due to the impact of planned store closures over the past 12 months and a 6% decline in comparable store sales, due primarily to lower store traffic and average order value of purchases. The stock closing price is now trading upward to its 50 day moving average with change of 8.75%, escalated to its 20 day moving average with figure of 4.19% and above its 200 day moving average with value 26.46%.

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Office Depot, Inc. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02.

Total sales for the quarter ended July 1 was $2.4 billion, down from sales of $2.6 billion. AMZN has been playing spoilsport for Office Depot. The dividend was $0.025 per share for the quarter which comes to $0.10 on an annualized basis. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Office Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th.

Office Depot is employing a more efficient customer coverage model, focusing on lowering indirect procurement costs as well as general and administrative expenditures. 66,217 shares were sold by Allison Michael R, worth $336,449 on Tuesday, May 16. Closing price generally refers to the last price at which a stock trades during a regular trading session. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 763,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Adirondack Rech & Mgmt Incorporated owns 1.55% invested in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) for 1.01 million shares.

In recent action, Office Depot, Inc. Ltd. increased its position in Office Depot by 33.3% in the first quarter. The stock is expected to report revenue as high as $2.75 Billion and as low as $2.62 Billion per share. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 980,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 741,570 shares during the last quarter. The institutional investors might have bought a large chunk of stocks of the company. The North American Business Solutions Division sells office supply products and services throughout North America, including the United States, Puerto Rico, the United States Virgin Islands and Canada.

Chief financial officer Stephen Hare said the company is winning back business from competitors and he expects to see business division sales improve by year-end.