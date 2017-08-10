Official launch invitations for LG V30 is here

The new LG device will not only be the first OLED smartphone for the tech giant.

LG has been partnering with actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt and his organization HitRecord for promoting its upcoming smartphones. While in the front there is only the huge display, on the back there is a dual rear camera setup with the afferent flashlight and laser-assisted autofocus.

LG has also teased the low-half of the V30’s 6.0-inch QHD display panel.

The same week, LG Electronics also announced through a press release that it would be using a 6-inch P-OLED FullVision display for its “next major smartphone”. But rarely does a marketing campaign by the manufacturer of the device, leak its own most anticipated phone of the year. The deadline for this year’s competition is July 31, and the submissions that were uploaded featured the unannounced LG V30.

The smartphone also appears to have a glass body similar to the LG G6. The device offers Quad HD+ (2880 x 1440 pixels) resolution with an unusual aspect ratio of 18:9. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor built on the 10nm architecture. Even though in the recently leaked photos we can’t see the smartphones audio jack, it seems that LG didn’t ditch it just yet and will be there to ensure a great audio experience for its users. The company scheduled a press event at IFA in Berlin, Germany on August 31. The LG V30 is a dual camera phone with a metallic back and a fingerprint sensor, according to the reports. But expect the device to launch on all four US carriers – and likely US Cellular as well.

And because the screen in the upcoming smartphone will be based on plastic OLED technology – also known as P-OLED – the edges can be curved to allow for a more ergonomic design and a better feel in the hand.