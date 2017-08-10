Officials In Guam Say It’s Safe From North Korea

He added he had been assured by USA military of “a multilayer defense” in place in the western Pacific. Protecting the island is the U.S. Army’s Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, which is used to shoot down ballistic missiles.

He said Japan and the USA are “closely consulting with each other” and will hold a meeting of their foreign and defence ministers on August 17. Pacific territory of Guam.

It comes as President Donald Trump says North Korea “will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen” if it makes any more threats to the U.S.

Of the more than 160,000 people on the island, Analista said roughly 40 percent of the population are Filipinos. Kim claims the missiles have the capability of striking the U.S. mainland.

Guam, island of 550 km2, was discovered in 1521 by the Portuguese navigator Magellan, then occupied as early as 1526 by the Spanish.

“The system’s created to engage multiple targets simultaneously, so that should be quite feasible to do”, Bennett said.

But Mistry said the focus should now be on getting out of the shouting match.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has taken a softer tone.

“The US might decide to put an Aegis system much closer to Guam to have two levels of defense, but that’s a presidential decision”, he said. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence could not immediately be reached for comment.

The United States has long trumpeted its ability to defend against missiles that threatened the country’s territory, which might be what Pyongyang is counting on.

Concern over weapons development by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) has spiked since the country conducted two intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests last month.

A Japanese defense paper and a US media report Tuesday said North Korea may have successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles.

If any of the four long-range missiles successfully made it through USA defense, Mount said, it would be a huge victory for the rogue state. He said they are prepared for “any eventuality”.

Bennett said North Korea would be hoping for the United States to fail, but even if the missile defenses failed it wouldn’t be a disaster.