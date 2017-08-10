OPD: Day care driver involved in hot vehicle death charged, arrested

UPDATE: Deborah Denise St. Charles, 51, has been arrested for Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child in the death of 3 year old Myles Hill.

St. Charles was a child care personnel/school readiness employee at Little Miracles Academy, DCF said.

On Thursday, day care officials said the employee, who has not been named, was not authorized to drive the van.The worker was sacked after the incident, and is expected to face charges in Myles’ death, the report says.

Myles Hill died Monday after he was left in the van for almost 12 hours, police said.

According to the Florida Department of Children and Families, the suspect was not an approved driver in Little Miracles Academy’s roster, after failing to pass transportation standards reviewed in July.

Police said Myles was left outside in the hot van, when the high temperature in Orlando was around 93 F, according to Weather Underground.

Investigators said the boy’s guardian called to talk about a school uniform, but no one noticed the boy wasn’t home.

St. Charles was the driver of the van for Little Miracles Academy. She worked in her classroom at the day care until 6 p.m. Hill was not found dead until 8:28 p.m. READ: Orlando day care cited by DCF prior to child’s death, records show “Our hearts are broken about the senseless loss of Myles and we will continue to support his family”. Myles Hill was found dead Monday night.

“Anybody that knows me knows that I take care of my kids, if I ever open back up this won’t happen again”, Thornton said at the press conference.

The Orange/Osceola County State Attorney’s Office and Orlando Police Department could not be reached for comment.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine Myles’ cause of death, but Orlando Police Chief John Mina told reporters on Tuesday that it appears to be heat-related. I want everybody to just trust me.

The owner of the Orlando daycare where a 3-year-old boy died after being left in a hot van expressed remorse during a Wednesday press conference.

Thornton said she won’t let DCF shut down her business permanently. “I’m not going to give it up like that”.

Vehicle logs for the day care van were recovered and showed a pick up time and signature of Myles’ grandmother, but did not include the driver or second employee signature verifying they conducted the vehicle sweep.