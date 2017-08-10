Outgoing S&WB executive director to receive $175k pension

“I can’t even begin to tell you how extremely frustrated and angry I am at the inability of the Sewerage & Water Board to communicate clearly and to give accurate information to the public even under the most hard circumstances so the people of New Orleans can do what they can to protect themselves”, Landrieu said. Landrieu said he learned this morning that the S&WB has no redundancies in place to back up the system in the event all turbines are down.

All neighborhoods west of the Industrial Canal risk flooding, according to the Office of the Mayor.

Orleans Parish Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr., announced that all schools in the parish will be closed out of precaution.

Drinking water and sewerage services are not affected by the turbine damage, Landrieu said, and crews are working overtime to restore full and backup power to all pumping stations across the city.

That leaves most of the city open to further flooding, and more storms are on the way. Still, Landrieu and his deputies advised residents to “remain indoors during heavy rainfall” in the coming days.

Street flooding in New Orleans Aug. 5.

The National Weather Service said showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for New Orleans every day from Thursday through Sunday. In most other cities, gravity does the work of moving rainwater into drainage basins. “It’s killing my business. I am hoping I can open up next week”.

The Mayor will hold a meeting with the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans to learn more about the internal fire that disabled the turbine earlier today.

In light of Saturday’s drainage problem, Landrieu requested the resignation of four top officials, including the director and top engineer at the municipal water utility.

Landrieu, a Democrat who is president of the US Conference of mayors, is hosting his fellow municipal executives this weekend in New Orleans for their summer meeting.